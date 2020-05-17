Conception “Connie” Silva (Lopez), age 90 passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. Connie was born on June 2, 1929 in Tilden, Texas. Connie grew up in Texas as one of 17 children. She fondly recounted her youth, riding horses with her family. As an adult she moved to Illinois where she was married to Moises Silva in September of 1956. She was a beloved mother and grandmother to four sons, Moses, Victor, David, Ernesto and her nephew Carlos as well as her 4 grandchildren, Kristina, Victoria, David and Corey. Connie spent much of her life caring for others. As an adult she cared for many children, teaching in head start and church nurseries, and taking care of her grandchildren. Connie was a wonderful seamstress and an avid reader her whole life. She was very spiritual and read the Bible daily. Her church family and friends were always dear to her. She lived in her home in Manatee county for most of her life. As she began to age her children, grandchildren, friends and her cousin Theresa cared for her in return. She is also survived by her siblings Lupe, Mary, Juan, Gonzalo, Delphine, Adella, Christina, and Salvador. Although funeral arrangements are not possible at this time we celebrate her spirit and her kindness given throughout our lives. If you would like to honor Connie, please donate a book to a local skilled nursing facility with the inscription “For Connie” on the inside cover. Arrangements under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel, www.shannonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 17, 2020.