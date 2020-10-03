Conrad A. Lemay
September 10, 1933 - September 28, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - The world lost a true character when Conrad A. Lemay passed away unexpectedly in Bradenton, FL on Monday, September 28, 2020 shortly after his 87th birthday. Conrad loved life and lived many good years despite being severely disabled by crippling arthritis in his late thirties. Prior to retiring to a life of traveling the circuit in his Airstream from New Bedford to Las Vegas to Homestead, FL and back to New Bedford, he owned and operated Conrad's Barber Shop on Ashley Boulevard for many years. He ultimately settled at Bayshore II in Bradenton, FL where he made many good friends in his 20+ years there, spending hours exercising in the pool. Conrad was a very social man who enjoyed playing cards, a Rob Roy with a twist, and classic movies, particularly those featuring Judy Garland. He was never one to turn up a chance to enjoy a clamboil or any Chinese food favorites. His favorite days were spent splitting a donut with his best friend, his brother, Gerry, at Ma's Donuts followed by an excursion to Best Buy to check out the latest electronic gadgets.
Conrad was born in New Bedford, MA the youngest child of Arthur and Laura (Gendron) Lemay. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Alan and Simonne Coutinho of Dartmouth, his son, Robert C. Lemay of Ventura, CA and his former wife, Claudette (Marcoux) Lemay, also of Ventura, CA. He leaves behind his granddaughter, Melissa Lemay and great-grandson, Evan as well as seven nieces and three nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings: Loretta Gallant, Doris Filiault and Gerald Lemay.
Arrangements are in the care of ROCK Funeral Home, 1285 Ashley Blvd. New Bedford, MA 02745. Services will be scheduled at a later date. For online tributes and update on services, please visit our website at www.rock-funeralhome.com