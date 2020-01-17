Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Conrad Eric Maasdorp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Conrad Eric Maasdorp (1945-2020) Conrad Eric Maasdorp of Ellenton, FL passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020. He was born on February the 3rd, 1945 in Queenstown, South Africa. After marrying Gloria Rudman he did missionary work in Africa. He was offered a chance to come to America through a church in Jeffersonville, Indiana. He and Gloria emigrated to America in 1973. Soon after he became a pastor of a church in Evansville, Indiana. Conrad eventually became involved in hotel work and was named Night Auditor of the Year for the state of Indiana. He was also recognized for his hospitality to guests and customers. The plaque he was given read: In the true sense of the word "Hospitality"All the dictionary needed to say was, "Look under Conrad for definition". In 1987 Conrad gained his U.S. citizenship. He was very proud of his citizenship and never failed to let it be known how much he loved the United States. Conrad moved to Florida in 2017 to be closer to family already living in Bradenton. Conrad loved people. Anyone who met him even for a short time fell in love with his kindness and compassion. Conrad was an avid poster on Facebook and had hundreds of followers. He sent almost daily messages of scripture, inspirational stories, and quotes. He was still reciting scripture on the night before his passing. A first generation American, Conrad leaves behind three sons; Adam, Dayne and Lance. He also leaves behind three granddaughters and two grandsons. He was a very beloved and Godly man.

