Constance "Connie" Bogdonavich 95, Bradenton, Fla., died April 5, 2019 at Westminster Manor with her friends by her side. Born in Hudson, MA October 21st, 1923. Connie retired from her job as a Civil Service administrative worker and moved to Sarasota, FL in 1980 with her mother and later to Bradenton, FL to be close to her sister and niece. Connie loved to travel, opera, old movies and trivia. Connie was preceded in death by her parents. George A. and Sophie Bogdonavich, her sister, Eva Fabian and niece, Connie Fabian. Memorial donations may be made to "Caring Friends Team of Southwest Region" 2970 University Pkwy #104, Sarasota, FL 34243 or Tidewell Hospice 4151 37th St E, Palmetto, FL 34221. Celebration of Life May 13th, 2019 9:30AM at Westminster Manor 1700 21st St. Bradenton, Florida.

