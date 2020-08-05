Cora B. Metzger

July 31, 2020

Tampa, Florida -

Cora B. Metzger, a longtime resident of Tampa, Florida, formerly of Bronx, New York and Bradenton, Florida passed away July 31, 2020.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles W. Metzger, founding president and director of Peoples Bank of Tampa, which through several merges over the years was finally absorbed into The Bank of America. She was also predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Mary (Jeanette) Bertlanzo, her sisters; Leona V. Bertlanzo and Marie B. Watson. She dearly loved her family and friends, and is survived by Velma-Jean Kato, whom she always thought of as a daughter, grandchildren; Karen and Reza Ghazi-Hossein,i great-grandchildren; Stephanie and Kimberly Ghazi-Hosseini. She is also survived by her goddaughter, Roxanne R. Wilder; her best friends; Lee Stretchberry and Jeri Layfield, as well as other very special and loved friends.

She majored in piano and organ Gregorian music, as well as, clarinet and voice. She went on to complete her studies at the Juilliard School of Music, and was an accomplished pianist and organist. She was well known in musical circles in New York and also entertained for the USO World War II. While living in Bradenton, she and her husband, Charles established a chapter of Women in Construction nationwide known as NAWIC. The Bradenton Chapter was endorsed by the Tampa Chapter which they also supported as well as their Scholarship Program for Vocational Education.. Mr. and Mrs. Metzger were honored by both chapters as "Honorary Members," Mrs. Metzger is a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Bradenton, Florida.

Donations in Mrs. Metzger's memory may be made to Judeo Christian Health Clinic, Inc., 4118 N. Mac Dill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607. There will be a Visitation from 10:00-11:00AM and Service from 11:00AM-12:00PM at Boza & Roel Funeral Home on Thursday, August 6th, 2020. Followed by an entombment at Myrtle Hill Memory Gardens.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store