Corinne Saunders

May 26, 1928 - September 27, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Corinne was born May 26, 1928 in Haverhill, MA. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Albert, sons; Robert and Albert Saunders Jr.. She is survived by her two daughters; Claudia Coffin and Marcia Finney and two sons; Brian Saunders and Bruce Saunders. She was a loving mother and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Service will be held at a later date in Haverhill, MA.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store