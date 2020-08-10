1/1
Cristina Mackley
1943 - 2020
Cristina Mackley
February 21, 1943 - July 29, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
In loving memory of Cristina (Tina) Anne Mackley. Loving, dedicated wife to William H. Mackley for 56 years. Her love for her children, Leslie Whitten and William B. Mackley is unconditional. Tina loved to visit lighthouses, state and national parks from all over the country and could never pass up the opportunity to snap a picture of a waterfall in the mountains, a sunset on the beach and gatherings with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, children, her brother, Alex Forth, sister, Susan McKinney, Leslie's husband Richard Whitten and their children; Kevin and Stephanie Whitten. A special thank you to Kristin Doffort for her unconditional love and care for Tina and to Lora and Joniece Doffort for their contributions during a difficult time.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 10, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

August 7, 2020
As the days and weeks pass,and as you return to life's routine,may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
August 7, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
