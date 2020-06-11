Crystal Elaine McCoy-Santiago Crystal Elaine McCoy-Santiago, 27, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on May 28, 2020 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital due to complications from childbirth. She was born November 19, 1992 at Blake Hospital in Bradenton, Florida. She was a member of the graduating class of 2011 from Bayshore High School. In 2013 Mrs. McCoy-Santiago married her one true love, Peter Joshua Santiago-Ojeda in Bradenton, Florida. She was the devoted mother of two beautiful daughters. She worked as an assistant manager for Franco Signor where she did data entry and processed medical records. She enjoyed driving around, listening to music and spending time with family and friends. Her sense of humor, bright smile and contagious laughter would light up a room. She is survived by her husband, Peter Santiago- Ojeda, her daughters; Iris Elaine and Zoey "Crystal" Irene, her mother, Kimberly (McCoy) Clovis and step-father, Chip Clovis, her father, David Mazzie, her brothers; Andrew Ambrose and David Mazzie Jr., sisters; Brittany Lalley and Sabrina Mazzie, her grandmothers; Loretta Testement and Sandy Salanitro and her grandfather and grandmother, Elmer and Phyllis McCoy. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She joins her great- grandparents, Roy and Mary McCoy and Shirley Irene Testement in heaven. Due to the pandemic, Private Services for the family will be held by Brown and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at 3:00PM. The Service will be televised via the funeral homes Facebook page http://facebook.com/brownandsons funeral. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the families GoFundMe at https://gf.me/u/x5ih9g
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.