Crystal Elaine McCoy-Santiago
Crystal Elaine McCoy-Santiago Crystal Elaine McCoy-Santiago, 27, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on May 28, 2020 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital due to complications from childbirth. She was born November 19, 1992 at Blake Hospital in Bradenton, Florida. She was a member of the graduating class of 2011 from Bayshore High School. In 2013 Mrs. McCoy-Santiago married her one true love, Peter Joshua Santiago-Ojeda in Bradenton, Florida. She was the devoted mother of two beautiful daughters. She worked as an assistant manager for Franco Signor where she did data entry and processed medical records. She enjoyed driving around, listening to music and spending time with family and friends. Her sense of humor, bright smile and contagious laughter would light up a room. She is survived by her husband, Peter Santiago- Ojeda, her daughters; Iris Elaine and Zoey "Crystal" Irene, her mother, Kimberly (McCoy) Clovis and step-father, Chip Clovis, her father, David Mazzie, her brothers; Andrew Ambrose and David Mazzie Jr., sisters; Brittany Lalley and Sabrina Mazzie, her grandmothers; Loretta Testement and Sandy Salanitro and her grandfather and grandmother, Elmer and Phyllis McCoy. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She joins her great- grandparents, Roy and Mary McCoy and Shirley Irene Testement in heaven. Due to the pandemic, Private Services for the family will be held by Brown and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at 3:00PM. The Service will be televised via the funeral homes Facebook page http://facebook.com/brownandsons funeral. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the families GoFundMe at https://gf.me/u/x5ih9g

Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Service
03:00 PM
televised via the funeral homes Facebook page http://facebook.com/ brownandsonsfuneral
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
June 11, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
William Simms
June 11, 2020
Love and prayers to you all
Darla Kelley
June 11, 2020
I only had the privilege of meeting Crystal just a handful of times in her short life. She had a smile on her face every time. Her producing two beautiful children was nothing short of a miracle.
My heart aches for the Santiago , Mazzie and McCoy families.
GOD BLESS YOU ALL.
William Simms
Friend
June 11, 2020
Cinnamon and I will miss you. Fly high with the angels and be at peace.
Melissa Ricci
Friend
June 11, 2020
Crystal Im so blessed to have been able to meet you and your family. I developed a bond with your family and you that I will forever cherish. You will forever be missed ❤ Thank you for being such an amazing person. We love you
Darylina Thomas
Friend
June 11, 2020
Crystal even though I havent know you very long and we were cousins you always made me feel like family. You never knew a stranger. I will miss your beautiful smile and your friendly demeanor. Fly with the angels.
Carrie Tauscj
June 11, 2020
May God be in your hearts and help you to realize that he came for one of his own. Keep all the great memories to share with her children as they grow. Love and prayers for my extended family.
Ina Gravely
Family
June 11, 2020
I'll forever miss you! The memories with you I will cherish for eternity! I hate that you had to go so soon, but now you're with all our lost loved ones in heaven! Ill love you forever I beat!!
Kara McCoy-Willis
Family
June 10, 2020
You are missed and truly loved by so many family and friends . And now you have been called home to be the Angle you were always ment to be and may our Father guide and watch over you as you keep watch over your family and friends. God bless with love always .
James (Uncle Jimmy) Rees
June 10, 2020
I couldnt have said it better sissy
Karen Drumm
Family
