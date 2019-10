Send Flowers Obituary

56 of Bradenton, died September 20, 2019. She was born and raised in Miami and later moved to Bradenton, Florida to be closer to her children and grandchildren as she loved her family. Cynthia loved to fish and her favorite music genre was hip hop and country. During her free time she enjoyed going to the beach and Disney World. Services will be announced at a later time. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements.

56 of Bradenton, died September 20, 2019. She was born and raised in Miami and later moved to Bradenton, Florida to be closer to her children and grandchildren as she loved her family. Cynthia loved to fish and her favorite music genre was hip hop and country. During her free time she enjoyed going to the beach and Disney World. Services will be announced at a later time. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 3, 2019

