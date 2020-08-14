Cynthia Custis

November 8, 1937 - July 29, 2020

Bradenton , Florida - She fought a courageous 2 year battle against Multiple Myeloma Cancer. She lost her battle at home surrounded by family. At age 50, she went back to College and accomplished a Masters Degree . Mom always enjoyed volunteering , gardening, weaving, arts and crafts she will be truly missed .

She is predeceased by her parents, John P. Custis and Francis L. (Keating) Custis and (sp) John E. O'brien Jr., all of MA. She is survived by brothers; John P. Custis of FL, Charles Brian Custis of MA, her children; John E. O'brien III, Patricia E. O'brien, Anne B. O'brien Stuart, all of FL, son-in-law, Lonnie J. Stuart, grandchildren; Zakary O'brien of FL, Joshua Stuart of GA and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions maybe be made in her name to: Bishop Animal Shelter Bradenton, FL. and/or Cancer Research.





