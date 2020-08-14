1/
Cynthia Custis
1937 - 2020
November 8, 1937 - July 29, 2020
Bradenton , Florida - She fought a courageous 2 year battle against Multiple Myeloma Cancer. She lost her battle at home surrounded by family. At age 50, she went back to College and accomplished a Masters Degree . Mom always enjoyed volunteering , gardening, weaving, arts and crafts she will be truly missed .
She is predeceased by her parents, John P. Custis and Francis L. (Keating) Custis and (sp) John E. O'brien Jr., all of MA. She is survived by brothers; John P. Custis of FL, Charles Brian Custis of MA, her children; John E. O'brien III, Patricia E. O'brien, Anne B. O'brien Stuart, all of FL, son-in-law, Lonnie J. Stuart, grandchildren; Zakary O'brien of FL, Joshua Stuart of GA and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions maybe be made in her name to: Bishop Animal Shelter Bradenton, FL. and/or Cancer Research.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Good Earth Crematory
501 17th Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 748-7756
