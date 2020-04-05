Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia R. McDonald. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cynthia R. McDonald Cynthia R. McDonald, 73, died April 1, 2020 at Manatee Memorial Hospital. She was born March 30, 1947 in Manila, Philippines, the daughter of Nicanor Delgado Rodriguez and Rosa Hilario Rodriguez. Cynthia graduated from high school in Manila and completed 3 years of college there also. She married Ralph McDonald and that settled in Fort Washington, Maryland until retirement in 2000 when they moved to Bradenton, Florida. Cynthia was quite industrious. She worked in a bank, learned to cut hair professionally and started and ran an Asian food store. She also had a passion for traveling and a flair for cooking. Cynthia and Ralph recently celebrated 45 years of marriage and 51 years of singular devotion to on another. Cynthia was a beautiful woman - inside and out. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters; Sylvia Rodriguez and Rica Parris. Surviving in addition to her husband are her son, Fred Osburn of Kansas and daughters; Monica De La Villa of Tampa, Florida and Reyna Alejandrina now living in England. She also has two loving sisters; Fatima Manalo of Yardley, PA and Anne Reyes of Baltimore, MD. Also grandsons; David Warren of Bradenton, FL and Nicolas Osburn of Kansas.

