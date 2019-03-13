Cynthia Sessions Welker On Saturday, March 9, 2019, Cynthia Sessions Welker, loving mother of two children, passed away at age 58. Cindy was an employee at Manatee Memorial for 35 years. She was a woman with a bright beautiful smile and infectious laugh that would light up the room. She was a very kind-hearted person who was passionate about everything she did. Adventurous. The love for her family was endless. A friend to many. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Preston, brothers Rick and Randy, niece, Megan, and nephew Zackary. She is survived by her husband, Donald, son, Kris and daughter, Rebekah (Kyle), mother, Mamie, brothers, Steve, Brian (Brenda), and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 15th, 2019 at Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, viewing at 10AM followed by Service at 11AM. Casual dress attire please.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 13, 2019