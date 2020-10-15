Daisy Brown
July 12, 1960 - October 10, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Daisy Sanders Walker Brown went home to be with her Savior on October 10, 2020. Daisy grew up in Manatee County and graduated from Palmetto High School. She was a member of St Paul Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor James Roberts. She worked many years in the healthcare profession and was a very caring person. She is preceded in death by sister, Maelois Sanders Blue while leaving fond memories to her Husband, Rickylee Brown, Children; Jesse Walker Jr. and Latoya Brown Houston. Parents, Nathaniel Sanders and Carrie L. Green. Siblings; Gaythel Siplin, Sharon Y. Stewart, Valerie Silva and Gregory Sanders. Daisy will be truly missed by all that knew her. Due to COVID19, there will be no public viewing. Condolences for the family may be entered online at apostlefuneralhomes.com