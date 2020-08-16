1/1
Dale Roberts
1942 - 2020
Dale Roberts
December 22, 1942 - July 23, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Dale died at the age of 77. Born in Newark, Ohio, attended Ohio State University and Graduated from Kent State University.
As a young man he wanted to travel and see the world. He worked overseas in Ghana, Africa, and several locations in Saudi Arabia. Upon returning to the States with his wife, they settled in Bradenton, FL where they owned a pet store. Dale later worked for Eaton Corp., Manatee County Gov. and Sarasota County Gov.
Dale had two sons that he could not be more proud of. His oldest son, Jim, recently passed away. His son, Scott (Liz), lives with his family in Hollywood, FL. He is survived by his wife, Noreen, brother, Jeff (Betty), and grandchildren; Cole, Trace and Violet.
Dale was an exceptional athlete and excelled in many sports. As a member of the Bradenton Yacht Club he found a new sport that he loved, sailing and boating. He was ready to be on the water every chance he got.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
Dale was a friend of mine from Jr. High to this day and will be missed so much by many friends & family. Dale was always helpful to his friends & loved the life of sports. Miss you already my Friend.
Charles DaCosta Smith
Friend
August 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Thomas Blackstone
Friend
August 15, 2020
Close friend in grade school . High school buddy in football - my condolence to his family. I feel like I lost a part of me .
Tom Blackstone
Friend
August 14, 2020
Dale was my best friend in high school. We became close friends and teammates our freshman year of high school. That friendship lasted a lifetime. I will miss talking and visiting with my old friend.
Cheri and I offer our deepest condolences to Noreen and family.
John Glass
Friend
