Dallas Spencer
1952 - 2020
Dallas Thomas Spencer
May 28, 1952 - July 24, 2020
Bradenton, FL - Passed Away July 24, 2020. He was born in Bradenton, FL. He is survived by his loving devoted wife, Kimberly Spencer; Daughter, Koriandra(Eric); Two Sons, Gabriel and Adrian; Four grand children, Logan, Lilliana, Zelda, and Oliver; A sister, Trial Elder Marian Humphrey; Two brothers, Willie J. Spencer and Rev. John Mapps Sr; And many nieces and nephews, and cousins. The visitation is 2-4PM Friday, July 31, 2020, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Graveside service, 11:00AM, at Adams Rogers Cemetery, 4200 3rd Ave. NW, Bradenton, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home (941)722-4960


Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Westside Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
