Daniel Dent Goodson Daniel Dent Goodson, 84, passed away at his home in Linden, Virginia on May 5th 2020. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 4PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Reverend Clent Ilderton officiating. Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 3PM. Mr. Goodson was the youngest son of Estelle Whitaker and Ephraim Goodson, he was born and raised in Tampa, FL. Danny was a graduating member of the HB Plant High School Class of 1954 and earned a degree in Accounting as a member of University of Florida, Class of 1958. He had a 20 year career in the United States Air Force and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel distinguishing himself as a pilot and specialist in air operations. He completed his Masters in Accounting and became a CPA. Upon retirement from the Air Force, he returned to Florida in 1978, where he began practicing accounting and eventually opened his own CPA practice in Bradenton, Florida. Upon retiring, he moved to Maiden, North Carolina and after his wife, Joan's passing, he came to live with his son and family in Linden, VA in 2010. He is survived by his son, Daniel B. Goodson of Linden, Virginia and his five grandchildren; Brittain, Catherine, Gabrielle, Graeme, and Sophia. Daniel, or "Pop-pop" to his grandchildren and many who knew him locally, also was a past Rotarian in Bradenton, FL as well as having served as Elder in the Presbyterian Church in America (Hope Presbyterian, Bradenton, FL) and in the Orthodox Presbyterian Church (Sovereign Grace Reformed, Hickory, NC). Having a steadfast love for Christ and his family, he was a philatelist, model maker, avid reader, armchair theologian, friend,...he had a servant's heart and a joy-filled laugh. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Boulder Crest Retreat Foundation, 18370 Bluemont Village Lane, PO Box 117, Bluemont, Virginia 20135 or at bouldercrest.org, to Eagle Heights Presbyterian Church Building Fund; 403 S. Loudoun St, Winchester, VA 22601 or to Arlington Street Peoples Assistance Network (A-SPAN); 2020A 14th St N, Arlington, VA 22201.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.