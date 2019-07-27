Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel E. Dodson. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM Church On the Rock 1401 14th Ave W Palmetto , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel E. Dodson Daniel E. Dodson, "Danny", passed into eternity on July 19th, 2019. Born July 22nd, 1967 to Samuel Dodson and the late Sara B. (Hyer) Dodson in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Daniel resided in Palmetto, Florida where he worked at Tropicana for just over 20 years. Also known as "Dan the Man", he enjoyed fishing, boating, watching movies, playing cards and pool and spending quality time with family and friends. Daniel grew up in the Tera Ceia Baptist Church. Dan had a heart for the needy from the men of Loving Hands Ministry (the charity of which his wife is President of) to the widowed he was always looking for opportunities to serve others. To his family, he was the anchor. To his community, he was the big guy with the sweet grin who worked hard and loved his family. His larger than life presence will be missed by all who knew him. Daniel Dodson is survived by his father, Samuel and step-mother, Patricia Groover Dodson; his wife of 28 years, Kimberly Faye Wilson- Dodson; daughters, Heather Dodson- Augenstein, married to Andrew Brett Augenstein, and Sara E. Dodson; sons, Preston B. Dodson and Austin P. Dodson; three grandsons and three granddaughters. Also surviving are brothers, Ron Larson, his wife, Mary, and Paul Larson, his wife, Stacey Van Laanen; sisters, Denise Turner, her husband, Richard, and Dawn Schwab, her husband, George Schwab. Several nieces and nephews also remain. Services for Daniel Eugene Dodson will be held July 27, 2019 at Church On the Rock located at 1401 14th Ave W, Palmetto, FL 34221 at 11AM. Family is asking that any monetary contributions be dedicated to the Celebration of Life Service. A Memorial site has been created to capture your thoughts, memories and photos. Please share them to

