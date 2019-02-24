Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Edward (Danny) Limberg. View Sign

Daniel (Danny) Edward Limberg Daniel (Danny) Edward Limberg passed away February 14, 2019. Born September 30, 1943 in Jamestown, New York to Neil Mack Limberg and Geraldine Watson Limberg. He moved to Manatee County in 1955 and graduated from Palmetto High School in 1962. He was married to Anastasia (Stacey) Hill Limberg for 20 years and they had one son, Dane Evan (fianc‚, Dani Lynn Lolli). He had two grandchildren, David Anthony Gonzalez and Demi Ariel Limberg. Danny is survived by his sister, Bonny L. Whidden (husband, Joe) and nephews; Joel, Lyle and Scott Whidden and brother-in-law, Earl Randall Hill (wife, Karen) and nephews, Tyler and Ryan Hill, and numerous grand-nephews and nieces. He was a mechanical vibration engineer serving the phosphate industry. He was a founding member of the Gulf Coast Corvette Club. There will be a Celebration of his Life on March 2, 2019 come from 4-7PM. All friends and relatives are invited to attend and to share memories or stories at the Harrison Ranch Clubhouse, 5755 Harrison Ranch Blvd, Parrish, FL 34219.

