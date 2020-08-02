Daniel J. Breton

January 3, 1952 - July 26, 2020

Bradenton, FL - Daniel J. Breton of Bradenton, Florida lived each and every day he was with us. He was born January 3, 1952, in Jackson, Michigan to parents Aloysius and Jeanette Breton.

Dan was raised in a family of 10 and graduated from Lumen Christi. Sinead, Michael (Bonnie), Annette (Kevin) Fink, Patricia (Tucker) Boyers, Maureen "Moe", Seamus (Pam), and Eileen called him brother… and "Danny Boy" when they could get away with it.

Dan raised his children in Michigan before moving to Anna Maria Island, Florida. He always said he married very well, and despite divorce, he credited Dawn (Korten) Breton for being the best mom for his kids.

Words just can't describe Dan. When you were with him, he made you feel alive. Never quiet, always unfiltered in his advice and his tough love. And if you knew Dan, he was most proud of his children.

Gifted with an incredible natural ability to tear things apart and make them work again or to rebuild them altogether, Dan's career was devoted specifically to underground construction. His kids spent countless Sunday drives looking at jobs to bid, but only Dan could see the project clearly in his mind. His more visible work was renovating homes, and he had constant construction projects with his son, Bri. Dan taught Brian all his construction knowledge and was so proud when Brian's tech skills combined with his construction talent in the form of estimating and IT work for a large Florida electrical company. Dan also got excited that Brian finally introduced him to Whytnei- a southern belle who would be Brian's North star. Dan also never turned down a chance to talk shop or watch Fox News with Bri. The two had many father-son traditions including hurricane evacuation weekends, "free" Monday dinners and election night beers.

A dad has truly never loved a son more.

Dan was known for his booming voice, quick wit and gift of gab. Dan passed down these advocacy genes to his daughter, Cole. Often referred to only as "his daughter the lawyer in 3 states," he would emphasize. Dan said he always tried to stay under the radar in case Nicole ran (or runs) for office! He was the proud dad who read to classic literature to his daughter when she was only 3. Dan took technical college classes himself, but just sauntered into her law school to see if it was good enough for his little girl.

Dan loved the Florida waters and liked fishing and actually catching fish. He would finally get the chance to improve his odds when Nicole married Joe Vinson. Despite one boat crash, Dan admired his son-in-law and loved all of their boat adventures. Abaco Island trips in the Bahamas topped the list.

After years of requests, Dan finally got his biggest family wish when along came Josephine Elle. Dan was born to be a Grandpa. His love for toys, Christmas, playing in the dirt, pool days, and having milk and cookies made him the perfect match for Josephine Elle. Dan took his chemo treatment days and scheduled them to visit with his blue-eyed granddaughter. "Those are my eyes, you know." He took credit for Joey's eyes about a million times. He would laugh and laugh with Joey and loved spoiling her.

Legend has it that Dan canoed every river in Michigan. He took up hang gliding until he broke his arm. In the late 70's he loved sand volleyball so much, he made his own professional court and had everyone come play. Volleyball took a second to dirt bike racing his 125 Penton. One night he apparently drove through a ring of fire. Dan loved to drive and loved his music loud. If he had the album be probably also saw the band LIVE in Detroit.

Later, Dan would be a founding member of the Gecko crew, a special club of his closest friends complete with embroidered t-shirts. Friday nights were reserved for retelling all his stories at "Annie's." Sunday church was found on the back patio and always with NASCAR - Dan loved a good Florida routine. None of the island time or loofa stories would have happened without Loretta Sabin. Dan moved to Anna Maria after a vacation with Loretta and the two spent 20 years together. The Sabin's welcomed Dan into their family even though they never got to finish a sentence with him around. Jan & Rebecca, Jess & Laura, Sam, Katie, Kennedy, and Elliot weren't adopted because Dan already considered them his own and nothing could change that.

Dan made his own health a priority at the same time he became Loretta's caregiver. Dan lost Loretta in 2017 just weeks after his recently widowed brother, Michael, passed away. Recognizing the love his brother had lost, Dan said he had to fight grief. Amazingly Dan found flirting at the bait shop, of all places, was the medicine he needed.

He almost gave up and switched hang outs, but Dan met his Miss Leslie. And for the last two plus years, instead of letting his own medical diagnosis be the focus, he spent his time riding a new motorcycle, Latin Swing dancing, and traveling with Leslie.

Some would say he lived four lifetimes in the years he was here. No one should hear Dark Side of the Moon without thinking of him. He and his best friend Bob Boehm documented their days on Snapchat just like all the cool kids. Never without a dog by his side; he taught his German Shepherds to ring his parent's doorbell for leftovers, jump an 8-foot fence, and later keep his kids in the yard and out of the road. Dad sisters tell wild stories of growing up with Dan. Most include dangerous adventure, a lasso or heavy machinery, a way he escaped trouble or gave away chores. Huck Finn was a book he read more than once. He was not traditional but loved traditions.

Dan started checking off his bucket list the day he was born. At times he was too much fun, offended everyone and put his foot in his mouth, but he was simultaneously charming, a thoughtful writer, someone who would stop to help a stranger on the side of the road. He wanted only the best for his people. Dan loved hard, pretended not to worry, and cared deeply about his family.

And if you are reading this, he considered you family.

A BIG celebration of life will be held in Jackson and Bradenton when we can all safely hug, reminisce about all the good times, and raise a big toast to Dan.





