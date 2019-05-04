Daniel J. 'Dan' Cioffi Daniel J. 'Dan' Cioffi, 87, Bradenton, Florida, passed away May 1, 2019. Born in New York, NY, he moved to Bradenton in January of 1985, he was Corporal in the US Army during the Korean War and he attended Ss Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. He is survived by his sons, Dan and Rocky (Vera) Cioffi. A Memorial Service will be 3:30PM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 4, 2019