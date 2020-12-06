1/
Daniel M. Hugus
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel M. Hugus
January 1, 1942 - November 29, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Daniel M. Hugus, 78, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on November 29, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend of Jean Hugus; father of David, Lauren and the late Julie. He is also survived by Sam, Jamie, John, Missy, Charles, Polly and the late Bill and many extended family members and friends.
He was the strongest, most humble man we knew. Above all else, Dan was a good guy.
Memorial donations in Dan's memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice at www.tidewellfoundation.org.
Condolences any memories to the family may be shared at www.rtsfunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
7454 S. Tamiami Trl
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-5755
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved