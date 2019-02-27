Danielle Ling-Barron In loving memory of, Danielle Ling-Barron, age 38, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away unex- pectedly on February 15, 2019, at Manatee Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her children: Deven Barron, Ashton Fox, Jayden Barron, Blayne Ling. Grandchildren: Domonic and Brielle Poole. Sister: Shannon Barron and her Aunt Debbie. She was preceded death by her mother: Donna Barron. No Funeral Service will be held at this time.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danielle Ling-Barron.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 27, 2019