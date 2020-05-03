Darla DaValle Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darla DaValle Williams Darla DaValle Williams was born on March 8, 1965 in Flatwoods, KY. She passed unexpectedly on April 26, 2020 at her home in Ellenton, Florida. Darla is survived by her three children; Jessica Williams, James Williams, and Clinton Williams; her grandchild, Jaxson Williams; and her five siblings; Randy Ward, Debbie Federsel, Donald Ward, Darrell Brown, and Bobbie Woods. She devoted her life to caring for people and making this world a better place. Given the pandemic there will be no Services held, however flowers can be sent to 46085 State Road 64 E Myakka City, FL 34251.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved