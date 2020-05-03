Darla DaValle Williams Darla DaValle Williams was born on March 8, 1965 in Flatwoods, KY. She passed unexpectedly on April 26, 2020 at her home in Ellenton, Florida. Darla is survived by her three children; Jessica Williams, James Williams, and Clinton Williams; her grandchild, Jaxson Williams; and her five siblings; Randy Ward, Debbie Federsel, Donald Ward, Darrell Brown, and Bobbie Woods. She devoted her life to caring for people and making this world a better place. Given the pandemic there will be no Services held, however flowers can be sent to 46085 State Road 64 E Myakka City, FL 34251.



