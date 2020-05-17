Darrell A. Pope Darrell A. Pope, 88, of Bradenton, FL, passed away May 9, 2020, his 88th birthday. Born in Madison, WI, he moved to Bradenton, FL in 1992. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Jean; parents, Thelma & Arden Pope & James Doty; he is survived by his daughters; Linnae M. Pope & Susanne J. Pope- Broihahn (Steven) of Madison, WI & Julie A. Pope (Marc) of Bradenton, FL; five grandchildren; Audrey (Scott) Gilmer, Angela Broihahn, Kelly Broihahn, Charlotte Doty, James Doty & great-grandsons; Aidan & Archer. Darrell graduated from UW Madison and then attended Tulane University, obtaining a Master's Degree in Environmental Science. He worked for the State of Wisconsin for decades, retiring early to live in Florida & spend time with his best friends & traveling the world with the love of his life, Barbara. We honor Darrell for his never-ending love for his friends, family & co-workers. His uncanny gift of gab, wit, including the most outrageous practical jokes & creative abilities in many art mediums; drawing, stained glass and funny poetry, brought much joy to all, even perfect strangers. He was also an avid athlete and relished the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. Arrangements made by Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation at michaeljfox.org, Shriner's Hospital for Children, donate.lovetotherescue. com or St. Joseph's Indian School, stjo.org. On line condolences made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com. "Grief is like the ocean; it comes in waves ebbing and flowing. Water is calm, and sometimes it is overwhelming. All we can do is learn to swim."
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 17, 2020.