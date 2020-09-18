Darrell L. Lewis
October 31, 1943 - September 14, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Darrell L. Lewis, 76, of Bradenton, FL passed away after a 3-year battle with cancer, on September 14, 2020. He was born in Roscoe, PA on October 31, 1943 to the late Harold A. and Emily (Swinhoe) Lewis. He was a member of the Yugoslav Club of Bethel Park, PA, the Sons of the American Legion 309 of Palmetto, FL, the Eagles, ELKS, Mosse and the VFW. He was employed by the Bethel Park School District in Bethel Park, PA prior to retiring in 2007 and then moving to Bradenton, FL.
He is survived by his loving companion of 23 years, Judith Breier formerly of South Park, PA; children; Dina, Craig and Bradley; sister, Judith Bizet of Summerfield, FL; one grandchild and many wonderful and caring friends.
There will be no Visitation or Services. Inurnment will be in Forrest Lawn Cemetery in McMurray, PA. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In memory of Darrell a contribution to your favorite charity
would be appreciated. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
