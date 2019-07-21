Darrell Richard Martin Darrell Richard Martin was born on December 9th, 1949 and passed away in peace on July 10th, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. Darrell is survived by his wife, five children, eight grandchildren, one great-grand-child, his mother, two sisters, four brothers numerous nieces and nephews and many golfing friends. His best child-hood friend, Buddy Oldham greeted him in heaven. He loved his family, his dog, the game of golf and the Green Bay Packers! He retired from Regions Bank out of Memphis, TN as the VP of the Consumer Banking Unit. A Celebration of Life will honor him at a later date. For more information go to www.manasotamemorial.com Arrangements under the care of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton, Florida 34203.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 21, 2019