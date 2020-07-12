Darrell W. Willis, 81, passed away July 5, 2020 at home. Darrell was born in Newport, VT and graduated from Newport High. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy and 6 years in the Vermont National Guard prior to moving to Bradenton in 1970. He retired in 2009 after 39 years with Winn Dixie. He was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ and served on the Church Council. Predeceased by parents Earl and Ethel Willis, sister Barbara Comstock, and brother, Richard Willis. Darrell is survived by his wife, Vera, daughters Kim Roberts and Kelley (John) Kendall of Barre, VT, step daughter Darby (John) Kelly of Parker, CO. Step-son Gary (Kara) Golby of Jacksonville, FL, grandsons Adam (Erika) Willis of Boston, MA, stepdaughter Gillian Golby and step grandson, Ty Golby of Jacksonville, and brother-in-law Gordon (Debbie) Tyler of Land O' Lakes, FL, and great granddaughter Lanie Willis of Boston, MA Services will be held at a later day. Arrangements under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com