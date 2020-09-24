1/1
Darron Devon "Ol'Dirty" Powell
1970 - 2020
Darron Devon "Ol'Dirty" Powell
August 15, 1970 - September 17, 2020
Palmetto, Florida - Darron Devon "Ol'Dirty" Powell, of Palmetto, FL, born on August 15, 1970, transitioned on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Darron was born and raised in Palmetto, FL to the union of Ferdiana Walton and the late James Powell, Jr.
Darron is survived by his children; Johnnie Powell (Krystol), Quinlin "QJ" Johnson, Shamani Powell (preceded in death); brothers; James "PJ" Walton and Tyrone Graham; grandchildren; Ja'shawn and Ja'merrah Powell, Kameron and Adrienne Johnson; his dedicated and devoted fiancé, Wanda Shelley; his best K-9 friend, Spartacus Powell and a host of loving family and friends.
Darron was a proud 1989 graduate of Southeast High School of Bradenton, FL. Darron loved the trucking business.
Darron's Memories of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 Honoring him in love at 10:00-11:45AM with a Life Reflections Service to follow at 12:00PM at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd St. Chapel, 604 43rd Street West Bradenton, FL 34209. Limited seating and Masks are required. Live Streaming of the service will be available. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.



Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
SEP
26
Service
12:00 PM
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
September 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. You kept me laughing in high school. May God comfort, strengthen and give peace beyond understanding to your loved ones. My prayers and condolences to the family. You will truly be missed.

Tracey Mays
Atlanta, GA
