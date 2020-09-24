Darron Devon "Ol'Dirty" Powell
August 15, 1970 - September 17, 2020
Palmetto, Florida - Darron Devon "Ol'Dirty" Powell, of Palmetto, FL, born on August 15, 1970, transitioned on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Darron was born and raised in Palmetto, FL to the union of Ferdiana Walton and the late James Powell, Jr.
Darron is survived by his children; Johnnie Powell (Krystol), Quinlin "QJ" Johnson, Shamani Powell (preceded in death); brothers; James "PJ" Walton and Tyrone Graham; grandchildren; Ja'shawn and Ja'merrah Powell, Kameron and Adrienne Johnson; his dedicated and devoted fiancé, Wanda Shelley; his best K-9 friend, Spartacus Powell and a host of loving family and friends.
Darron was a proud 1989 graduate of Southeast High School of Bradenton, FL. Darron loved the trucking business.
Darron's Memories of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 Honoring him in love at 10:00-11:45AM with a Life Reflections Service to follow at 12:00PM at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd St. Chapel, 604 43rd Street West Bradenton, FL 34209. Limited seating and Masks are required. Live Streaming of the service will be available. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
