Darryl G. White Darryl G. White, Bradenton, FL, 53, passed away peacefully on June 02, 2019. Born July 14, 1965 to Jean L. (White) O'Shea and Charles D. White, Jr., in Rochester, NY. Pre-deceased by mother, Jean O'Shea, uncles, Clarence Kuehl and David Kuehl. Survived by father, Charles D. (Lynn) White Jr., Bradenton, FL; aunt, Deborah Cannioto, Eldersburg, MD; brothers, Stephen White, Charles (Karen) White, III and Michael (Paula) Clifford of Bradenton, FL; sisters, Barbara (Chris) Akuncius, Walworth, NY; Cheryl (Michael) Piha, Phoenix, AZ; six nieces; two nephews; four great-nephews; three cousins and their children. A Celebration of Darryl's Life will be held November 9, 2019 in Bradenton, FL from 1-4PM. Friends are asked to FB Messenger Barbara White Akuncius for more details. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to the Spinal Cord Society in Darryl's name.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 20, 2019