Darwin L. "Don" DeLand Jr.
1959 - 2020
Darwin L. "Don" DeLand Jr.
May 28, 1959 - November 19, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
Darwin Lee "Don" DeLand, Jr., 61 -- a former Lake City, FL IHOP franchisee and entrepreneur -- passed away on November 19, 2020 in Bradenton, FL.
Don was born May 28, 1959 in Miami at Mercy Hospital, the son of Darwin Lee DeLand Sr., and Lorraine (Saunders) DeLand. He graduated from Leesburg High School, then built his professional career from the ground up – from washing dishes in a restaurant as a teenager in Leesburg, FL to becoming a successful restaurant manager and then owner in Lake City, FL.
Don grew up in Miami, FL from 1959 until his family moved to Leesburg, FL in 1972. He moved his own family from Lake County, FL. to Lake City, FL in 1984 to pursue an opportunity with Marriott, running its hotel restaurant. That turned into an opportunity to manage and then eventually own an IHOP franchise. From 1989 on, he worked with IHOP, first as a manager and then as a franchisee in one at the most successful locations in the state. He was an owner from the 1990s until recently, when he and his wife retired.
His children remember him as a big-time lover of music, attending concerts … and he was never far from a pair of headphones at home. Technology was his friend and keen interest. He also loved his family mountain cabins in the Carolinas, whether it was his extended family's purchase of DeLand Family Acres near Murphy, N.C. in 1991, or the more recent mountain house purchase with his loving wife of the past 20 years, Pam.
Along with Pam, Don is survived by his three children with his first wife, Lisa--April DeLand, Brandy Parrish and Lee DeLand. Also, his mother, Lorraine, his siblings; Derek DeLand (Maile) of Lady Lake and Lori Sue McLaughlin (Brian) of Palm Harbor, FL as well as three special step-children - Heather Williams (Jeremy) of Bradenton, FL Charlie Edens of Lake City, FL and Jamie Edens (Kristen) of San Diego, CA.. Don is also the grandfather of ten - Kylie, Kyler, Kayden, Katelyn, Hailey, Braden, Jarrett, Brandon, Keryn, and Matthew.
The Family will receive friends on Saturday, November 28th, 2020 from 11-to-1 p.m., and the Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. at Beyers Funeral Home in Leesburg, FL. Interment will follow at Tavares Cemetery (approx. 2:15 p.m.). Masks required.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Beyers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Beyers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Interment
02:15 PM
Tavares Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beyers Funeral Home
1123 West Main Street
Leesburg, FL 34748
(352) 787-4343
Memories & Condolences
November 25, 2020
Had some great talks with you and my other brothers through marriage. Appreciate the support and advice you gave me on many topics, whether it was career, financial or even personal. Knew you for 27 years, and this is way too soon to have lost you. We'll miss you, brother. Love ya man.
Brian McLaughlin
Brother
