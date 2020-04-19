David A. Miles
David A. Miles David (Davey) Miles, age 97, passed away on April 13, 2020 of natural causes. His memorial service will be held at a later date. He is survived by his children; Sandy Miles, David (Duke) Miles and Sharon O'Connor; granddaughter, Katie O'Neill; great-grandchildren; Alexis, Jordan and Madison, as well as, many extended family members and good friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly and son-in-law, Billy O'Connor. Davey will be remembered for his amazing loving & giving spirit, his wit and always looking at the brighter side of life. He worked at Mack Trucks and then owned several "Dave's Coffee Shops" in NJ. After moving to Anna Maria, FL he became the custodian at Roser Memorial Community Church for many years. After retiring he was still very involved with the activities of the church and eventually became their "Ambassador". Donations in Davey's memory can be made to Roser Memorial Community Church's "Trustees Special Memorial Fund" PO Box 247, Anna Maria, FL 34216.

Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 19, 2020.
