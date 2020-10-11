David Allen
May 21, 1944 - September 25, 2020
Parrish, Florida - David R "Dave" Allen, 76 of Parrish, FL passed on September 25, 2020 in his home. Dave was born May 21, 1944, in Elnora, Indiana to Ralph and Mary (Malone) Allen. He was a united States Air Force Vietnam Veteran. He achieved the rank of Master Sargent before retiring in 1988. He was a member of the Ellenton, Florida VFW; Palmetto Florida Elks and Bradenton, FL Moose Lodge. After Retirement, Dave drove the school bus for North Daviess sporting events. He especially enjoyed watching the high school basketball and baseball games. He also enjoyed watching and cheering for the Chicago Cubs, doing puzzle books, watching western movies, singing karaoke, and spending time with his family and friends. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, and infant son, John Arthur Allen. David is survived by his wife, Deanna "Dee" (Banks) Allen who celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on May 6; sons; David Michael Allen, Stephen Phillip (Rachele) Allen, and Christopher James (Amanda) Allen; step-daughters; Anita Montalone, and Karla (Stephen) Hawk; eleven grandchildren; Katherine, Caroline, Nicholas, Preston, Samantha, Jordan, Evan, Adrienne, Ethan, Emily, and Carson; and along with a host of other family and friends. A private Graveside Service will be Wednesday October 14, 2020 at Skyway Memorial Gardens 5200 US Highway 19 N. Palmetto FL 34221. Online condolences at skywaymemorial.com