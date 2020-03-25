Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Arthur Suzewits. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Arthur Suzewits David Arthur Suzewits, loving husband and father, of Bradenton, FL passed away on March 19, 2020 at age 72. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda (Mohr); twin daughters; Deborah Suzewits and Sherry Sorbie and her husband, Allen; sister-in-law, Jane Calvert. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Claudine (Calvert) Suzewits, his sister, Gloria Jean and his brother, Robert Jack Calvert. He was known for his infectious smile and kind and compassionate spirit. A loyal friend to all; he will be missed by all knew him. A Mass was held at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church with the burial at Sarasota National Cemetery.

David Arthur Suzewits David Arthur Suzewits, loving husband and father, of Bradenton, FL passed away on March 19, 2020 at age 72. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda (Mohr); twin daughters; Deborah Suzewits and Sherry Sorbie and her husband, Allen; sister-in-law, Jane Calvert. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Claudine (Calvert) Suzewits, his sister, Gloria Jean and his brother, Robert Jack Calvert. He was known for his infectious smile and kind and compassionate spirit. A loyal friend to all; he will be missed by all knew him. A Mass was held at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church with the burial at Sarasota National Cemetery. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 25, 2020

