David Buttafuoco
David Buttafuoco David Buttafuoco, who was a former resident of Bradenton, Florida. He passed away April 21, 2020 in Staten Island, New York. Proceeded by his mother, Guiseppina, father, Lorenzo, and brothers; Benjamin Buttafuoco and sisters; Jenny Macaluso, Mary Ciuffetelli, and Elizabeth DiStefano. Survived by brothers; Orazio and Stephen Buttafuoco and sisters; Josephine Tricarico and JoAnn Santiago.

Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 30, 2020.
