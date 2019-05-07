David George Cronk, 80, of Bradenton Florida passed away on May 5, 2019. David was a simple man but if you ever needed anything he was the first one to volunteer. In his spare time he enjoyed going fishing and boating. He was a loving father, husband and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Josie Cronk. He is also survived by his seven children, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and four sisters. He is predeceased by his two brothers; John and Charles. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Shannon Funeral Homes, 1015 14th Street W, Bradenton, FL. Services under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 7, 2019