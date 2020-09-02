David Donahue Sr.
September 27, 1953 - August 27, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - David Donahue, Sr., 66, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Fulton, New York passed away peacefully Thursday, August, 27, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family following a brave and courageous battle against cancer. He was born September 27, 1953 in Syracuse, one of eight children, to Albert and Mabel Donahue. David was a highly-skilled drywall contractor and passed his skills onto many members of his family. He was also a cattle farmer at one time in the town of Granby and was very partial to his horse, Dreamer. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed classic muscle cars and NASCAR, his favorite driver was Jeff Gordon.
David is survived by his significant other of 26 years, Kimberly Thomas of Bradenton, FL; his children; David (Laura) Donahue, Jr. of New Woodstock, Troy Donahue of New Woodstock, Sara (Seth Waldron) Santaferra of Baldwinsville, Eric Donahue of Ellenton, FL, Joshua (Erica Bailey) Donahue of Fulton, Billie Jo (Scott Cook, Jr.) Donahue of Fulton, Kaylynn (Colton) Lee of Utah and Dylan Morrison of Daytona, FL; his siblings; Gary (Karen) Donahue of Hannibal, Arthur (Kathy McGarry) Donahue of North Carolina, Sandra (Tim) Gareau of Fulton, Peggy Billings of Fulton and Duane Donahue of Syracuse; twelve grandchildren; seven great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his brothers, Jack and Albert "Butch" Donahue and by a great-granddaughter, Zoey Mattes.
Calling hours are 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive, Fulton, New York. Burial will be in Belle Isle Cemetery in Warners. Contributions in David's memory may be made to his family in care of Billie Jo Donahue, 515 Silk Rd., Fulton, NY 13069. To leave a message of sympathy for the Donahue family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com