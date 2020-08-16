1/1
David Edward O'Brien
1945 - 2020
August 26, 1945 - August 12, 2020
Roby Martin Rd., NC - David Edward O'Brien, age 74, of Roby Martin Road, Lenoir passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care. He was born August 26, 1945 in Philadelphia County, PA to the late James and Flora Bell O'Brien.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one son, Danny O'Brien; four brothers, Patrick, John, William, and Robert O'Brien; one sister, Barbara Rossano; and one grandson, Ryan Bellis.
Mr. O'Brien was retired from Florida Power and Light.
David loved being in nature and he loved his family. He will be missed dearly.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 31 years, Gail Bradford O'Brien of the home; one son, David O'Brien and wife Cindy of Atlanta, GA; one step-son, Jonathan Daymon of Sarasota, FL; three daughters, Danielle O'Brien, Angel Smith and husband Stan all of Atlanta, GA, and Nicole Mazza of Ohio; two brothers, Michael O'Brien and wife Betsy of New Jersey, and Richard O'Brien and wife Linda of Pennsylvania; two sisters, Nancy Fox of California and Kathleen O'Brien of Pennsylvania; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 a Celebration of Life to remember David will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to their favorite charity of choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the O'Brien family.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
