David H. Phillips David H. Phillips passed into eternal rest on April 9, 2019 at the age of 77. He is the beloved son of William and Kathleen Phillips (Bradenton, FL); brother of Nancy Miller (Bradenton, FL); beloved father of Commander Matthew Phillips, USN and father-in-law to Amy Phillips (Annapolis, MD) and blessed grandfather to Jackson, Emma, and Hank Phillips. He will be inurned at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Christiansburg, VA on Friday, June 7th, 2019 at 3PM in a small ceremony. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Ohio Guidestone, formerly the Berea Methodist Children's Home of Berea, OH, where his family made such a difference in the lives of so many children.

