David J. Hanson

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "You are all in our thoughts. He had such a great life!"
    - Sally and Harold Lowe
  • "Dave I will truly miss our chats, however you will always..."
    - Albert Jiminez
  • "Dave was my smart, funny, interesting and annoying..."
    - Chris Kotchi

David J. Hanson David J. Hanson, 71, of Bradenton, Fla., died February 7, 2019. He is survived by his brother, James R. (Chris Kotchi) of Bradenton, FL; nephew, Nick Hanson of Tallahassee, FL; nieces, Sarah Hanson (Stephen Fitzmaurice) of Washington D.C., and Carrie Rizzo (Vincent Rizzo) of Bradenton, FL; great-nephew, Camillo Rizzo of Bradenton, FL and sister-in-law, Connie Russell. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences to www.br ownandsonsfuneral.com
Funeral Home
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 758-7788
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 3, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II bullet University of Wisconsin
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.