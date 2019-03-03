David J. Hanson David J. Hanson, 71, of Bradenton, Fla., died February 7, 2019. He is survived by his brother, James R. (Chris Kotchi) of Bradenton, FL; nephew, Nick Hanson of Tallahassee, FL; nieces, Sarah Hanson (Stephen Fitzmaurice) of Washington D.C., and Carrie Rizzo (Vincent Rizzo) of Bradenton, FL; great-nephew, Camillo Rizzo of Bradenton, FL and sister-in-law, Connie Russell. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences to www.br ownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 3, 2019