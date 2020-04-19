David Joseph Parker David Joseph Parker, 86, of Riverview, FL (formerly of Bradenton, FL), passed away on April 16, 2020. David is survived by his wife, Barbara; his sons; John, Michael, Steven and Andrew; daughter, Suzanne and grandchildren; Madison, Sean, Mikey, Ella, David, Emery, Colin, Ben, Liam, Catherine and Luke. David is also survived by his siblings; Alex, Peter, sisters; Theresa, Sally, Ann and Donald. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bradenton, FL at a future date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 19, 2020.