What a great kind man. My deepest condolences to Barbara and the Parker clan. Heaven became a better place. May his soul and all the souls rest in Peace.
Kevin Rankin.
Ontario
David Joseph Parker David Joseph Parker, 86, of Riverview, FL (formerly of Bradenton, FL), passed away on April 16, 2020. David is survived by his wife, Barbara; his sons; John, Michael, Steven and Andrew; daughter, Suzanne and grandchildren; Madison, Sean, Mikey, Ella, David, Emery, Colin, Ben, Liam, Catherine and Luke. David is also survived by his siblings; Alex, Peter, sisters; Theresa, Sally, Ann and Donald. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bradenton, FL at a future date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 19, 2020.