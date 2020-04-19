David Joseph Parker
David Joseph Parker David Joseph Parker, 86, of Riverview, FL (formerly of Bradenton, FL), passed away on April 16, 2020. David is survived by his wife, Barbara; his sons; John, Michael, Steven and Andrew; daughter, Suzanne and grandchildren; Madison, Sean, Mikey, Ella, David, Emery, Colin, Ben, Liam, Catherine and Luke. David is also survived by his siblings; Alex, Peter, sisters; Theresa, Sally, Ann and Donald. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bradenton, FL at a future date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com

Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a great kind man. My deepest condolences to Barbara and the Parker clan. Heaven became a better place. May his soul and all the souls rest in Peace.

Kevin Rankin.
Ontario
Kevin Rankin
Sincere sympathy to all the Parkers on Davids passing.You are in my thoughts and prayers.God bless.Joan Beaton Currie
Joan Currie
Acquaintance
Barbara & family, our deepest sympathies to you. Mom and our whole family have fond memories of your early days in Ontario. God bless him, and help you all through this difficult time. Love and prayers, Trea, Bernadine and family
Bernadine Kingston
Family
