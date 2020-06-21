On Sunday April 5, 2020, David Kilgour Jr. (Dave) a loving husband, father, and brother passed way at the age of 66 in Palmetto. David was born June 27th, 1953 in Yonkers, NY the 1st son of David and June Kilgour. He moved to Florida in the spring of 1975, and went to work in fruit receiving for Tropicana Products for 40 years before retiring in 2015. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Mary Jo and 3 daughters Genelle Atkinson (Kevin) of Robinson, Tx Melanie Ganas (Gregg) of Lithia, Fl Melinda Waggoner (Chris) of Palmetto, Fl 7 Grandkids, 1 Great Grandchild, his sister Laura of Newtown, Ct., brother Matt of Middleburg, Fl and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was known for his love of classic cars and his kind and compassionate spirt. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday June 27, 2020 11am at 8410 36th Avenue E. in Palmetto



