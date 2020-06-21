David Kilgour Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sunday April 5, 2020, David Kilgour Jr. (Dave) a loving husband, father, and brother passed way at the age of 66 in Palmetto. David was born June 27th, 1953 in Yonkers, NY the 1st son of David and June Kilgour. He moved to Florida in the spring of 1975, and went to work in fruit receiving for Tropicana Products for 40 years before retiring in 2015. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Mary Jo and 3 daughters Genelle Atkinson (Kevin) of Robinson, Tx Melanie Ganas (Gregg) of Lithia, Fl Melinda Waggoner (Chris) of Palmetto, Fl 7 Grandkids, 1 Great Grandchild, his sister Laura of Newtown, Ct., brother Matt of Middleburg, Fl and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was known for his love of classic cars and his kind and compassionate spirt. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday June 27, 2020 11am at 8410 36th Avenue E. in Palmetto

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved