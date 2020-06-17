David Lee Lantz David Lee Lantz, Atlanta, GA passed away in Sarasota, FL June 10, 2020. David was born and raised in Braden- ton, FL but has been a longtime resident of Atlanta, GA. David was predeceased by his father, Reuben Lantz, mother, Veree "Chick" Lantz, and sister, Cindy Hawks, all of Bradenton, FL. He leaves behind two nieces; (Katie and Dana) and one nephew (Andrew). David was a graduate of Manatee high School (84) and attended the Atlanta College of Art. He was a man of many talents, artistically adding beauty and design to everything he touched. His search for the deeper meaning of the human spirit is now concluded; the answers he sought are now his own. He departed this world suddenly and unexpectedly, the result of a swimming accident. He was with dear friends during his final hours. His memory will forever endure in the hearts of those who loved him. David fostered and nurtured deep and enduring friendships, true evidence of a life well lived, and a life well loved. Mere words cannot do justice to the man or his journey. May it ever continue in the peaceful company of those who welcomed him home. Circumstances dictate a slight delay in services. There will be Celebrations of Life in Bradenton and Atlanta, the details of which will be announced at https:// everloved.com/life-of/david-lantz/
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.