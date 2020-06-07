David Michael Fillar age 65, of Duette, FL went to be with the Lord on June 1, 2020. He was born on December 24, 1954 to his parents Edmund and Claudia Fillar. David was a graduate of Manatee High School 1972. Soon after graduating, he joined the United States Army. David was an avid fisherman, and loved to be out on the water on his boat. He is preceded in death by his parents Claudia and Edmund Fillar. Survived by his companion Becky O'Hara; Sisters, Kathleen Schardt, Janet Gray and Sharon Wilhoite; Nephews David Schardt and Joseph Fillar; Nieces Kristine Dreyer, Jennifer Carothers, Meggie Wilhoite and Katie Moffett. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store