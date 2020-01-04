Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Merrill Adams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Merrill Adams David Merrill Adams of Palmetto passed away peacefully on Christmas Day, 2019. He was born on March 04, 1937 in Clarke County Georgia to Chesley M. and Ellen Brown Adams. He moved with his family to Florida at a young age and graduated from Manatee High School, Class of 1955. Following his graduation, he entered the United States Marine Corps and proudly served from 1955-1958. Upon his return from service, he married his wife, Betty and together they raised three children. He attended Law School at Massey College and was admitted into the Georgia Bar in 1968, enjoying a long and successful career as an attorney in the Atlanta area. He retired in 2000 and returned to Florida following the death of his wife. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gillette where he taught Sunday School and served as a Deacon, receiving the honor of Deacon Emeritus. He treasured the many friendships he enjoyed through his church family and the special group of friends he met through his frequent visits to his favorite restaurant, The Crab Trap. He was an avid reader and a frequent contributor to the Opinion section of the newspaper. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty J. Adams, a daughter, Juanita Adams Rawls and a sister, Arlynne Cadwell. He is survived by his son and caregiver, Don Adams, his daughter, Charlene (Kenneth) Vroman, two grandsons, David and Steven Adams and four great-grandchildren, Brianna, Aundrea, Gavin and Aidan, all of Georgia. He is also survived by brother, Larry (Janet) Adams of Bradenton, FL, sister, Judith McCarty of Monticello, FL and a sister-in-law, Gloria (John) Minor of Michigan. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Groover Funeral Home at Mansion Memorial 1400 36th Ave E Ellenton, FL. The visitation will be 6:00PM to 7:00PM followed by the Memorial Service at 7:00 PM. He will be laid to rest at Skyway Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 at 10:00AM.

