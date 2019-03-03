David Spencer On February 20, 2019, at 12:15PM, David Spencer, who most recently resided in Snead Island, Palmetto Fla., passed away peacefully and comfortably. He has lived and worked in healthcare administration in the central Florida area for the past 48 years.With an undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois and his graduate degree from the University of Minnesota, he succeeded in contributing to various healthcare institutions throughout his rewarding career. From his early beginnings in teaching hospitals to substantial healthcare companies, and his own private healthcare company, he enjoyed each step with a renewed vigor. Most recently, teaching students at the college level energized and motivated him. He loved hearing the new ideas and challenges his students advanced. Always looking to the future, he was researching the development and progression of Energy Health. David was born and raised in Champaign, IL. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Kenneth L. and Audrey Mae Spencer. His parents were founding members of University Place Christian Church where he was active through his college years. He leaves his wife, Carolyn Meier (Spencer) of 53 years, his sons, Brett A. (Spencer) and wife, Sharon (McEwan) and Chad K. (Spencer) and one very special grandson, Lincoln A. (Spencer). He will be missed terribly. The family requests any memorial gifts or contributions be made to the local Humane Society. Covell Funeral Home.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 3, 2019