David "Buddy" V. Jones David "Buddy" V. Jones, beloved father and grandfather, of Bradenton, FL passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the age of 76 following a brief illness. Born in Griffin, Georgia on February 13, 1944, Buddy moved to Florida as a young child and grew up in Bradenton. He was an avid car guy and drag racing enthusiast throughout his life with a for passion for hot-rods, classics and antique cars. Even late in life, Buddy could almost always be found in his shop working on one of his multiple car projects. He also enjoyed boating in his spare time and was a member of Bayside Community Church. Preceded in death by his mother, Voncile (Harrington) Jones; father, Claud V. Jones; stepmother, Effie Jones; brother, Jack Jones; and his son, David Jayson Jones. He is survived by his daughter, Vonnie (Tommy) Randolph; granddaughters, Rachel Kersten and Kara Semrinec; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee Semrinec, Taylor Semrinec, Carter Fox, and Alyssa Semrinec. Also surviving are his ex-wife, Susan Kelly who he remained close friends with; special friend, Renie Rowell; and beloved nephews and family of Griffin, GA. No Memorial Services have been planned at this time. Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 1, 2020

