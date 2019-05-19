Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dawn (Dungan) Cohan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dawn (Dungan) Cohan Dawn (Dungan) Cohan peacefully passed in the morning hours of May 8., 2019. Born in Norfolk, England, she ventured to America with her best friend, Pam, having survived the challenges of life during World War II. She was surrounded by her children as she stepped into her next adventure. Dawn's zest for life took her many places and escapades. After raising her three children (Glenn, Diane, Caroline) in Manatee County, stepping onto the boards of Manatee and Island Players as well as into local politics, Dawn turned her creativity and talents to California and the realm of television comedy writing with multiple credits including "The Love Boat", "Diff'rent Strokes", "Who's the Boss" and numerous others. She was a stalwart advocate for the well being of all animals and cared deeply about our planet. Her ashes will be returned to her beloved meadows of Burford Bridge in England. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice House in Lakewood Ranch, FL.

