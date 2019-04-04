Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debbie Spencer. View Sign

Debbie Spencer Debra "Debbie" Lynn Spencer, 62, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away on March 24th, 2019 with her loved ones by her side. Debbie was born in New London, Ohio to Ballard C. Spencer, Jr., and Doris (Motter) Spencer. Her family moved to Anna Maria Island, FL in 1959. Debbie graduated from Manatee High School in 1974. She continued her education at the University of Florida where she graduated in 1978 with a Bachelor's degree in Arts. Debbie then devoted her life to teaching elementary art for 38 years at Tillman Elementary and Blackburn Elementary in Manatee County. During her career, she was named Teacher of the Year for Manatee County. Debbie retired in 2016, but continued to be an active member of her community. She was a member of the ADK sorority, the Bradenton Doll Collection club, and the Manatee County Art League. She enjoyed reading, beach combing for seashells, making arts and crafts. She loved sea turtles and a good cup of coffee. Debbie was a devoted daughter and sister. She loved her family and friends dearly. She will be remembered for her bright smile, kindness, and the light and joy that she brought to so many. Debbie is survived by her father, Ballard C. Spencer, Jr.; sister, Cathy Spencer; aunt, Dianne Chandler; uncle, Richard Motter, many cousins, and her Georgia family, David and Dianne Hagan, John and Amber Thomason, Kyle Hagan, and two grandchildren of the heart, along with countless other friends and family whom were blessed to know her. She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Spencer. A Celebration of Life will be held for Debbie at Palma Sola Botanical Park on April 7th, 2019 at 4:00PM.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close